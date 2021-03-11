Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May11

For the beautification of the area, the local administration has started installing interlocking tiles from Jyoti Swaroop Chowk to DC office here, said Lakhvir Singh Rai, MLA, Fatehgarh Sahib. He directed the contractor to ensure quality work and to complete it in stipulated period.

The MLA said the land of great martyrs, Fatehgarh Sahib, would be developed as a model considering its historical significance. He said all out efforts would be made for its beautification. Rail said he was holding regular meetings with the administrative officers so that all the development works which were halted might be started and completed soon.