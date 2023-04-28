Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

The Centre for Innovation and Intellectual Property Rights (CIIPR), Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, celebrated the World Intellectual Property Day by organising an interactive panel discussion on ‘Intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Intellectual Property Law: Legal and Ethical Considerations’ on Wednesday.

University acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Anand Pawar, Dean Academics Professor Naresh Kumar Vats and others were the panellists for the event.

The participants acknowledged the dynamic nature of intellectual property rights as a field and their interconnection with artificial intelligence (AI).

Pranit Biswas discussed the implications of ChatGPT, an AI speech model, and its moral and ethical considerations. He also discussed if AI could supplement human work and creativity.

The panellists also discussed the risks pertaining to copyright infringement and issues, including plagiarism, incorrect citations in academic domains and others.

Students discussed crypto-currency, AI intervention and implications of granting intellectual property rights to AI tools.