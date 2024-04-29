Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 28

The Centre for Innovation and Intellectual Property Rights (CIIPR) at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law celebrated World Intellectual Property Day and hosted a panel discussion on ’Evergreening of Patents and Potential Data Exclusivity Regimes: A Novel Interaction in India’.

The event was inaugurated by dignitaries from the firm of SS Rana and Co, Dhruv Mathur and Shivam Malvi, along with Vice-Chancellor Prof Jai S. Singh.

Addressing the gathering, the VC shed light on this year’s theme for the day, which focused on sustainable development goals. The panel discussion was initiated by Dhruv Mathur, who delved into the concept of evergreening of patents and its global impact, with special reference to the patenting of drugs in the pharmaceutical sector. The enriching session was followed by a fruitful discussion and interaction with students.

