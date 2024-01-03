Intense cold wave grips Patiala, homeless worst-affected

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 2

Homeless people have had to bear the brunt of the cold wave and dense fog as they had to move to night shelters to escape the biting cold. People thronged the four night shelters in the city that are managed by the district administration. Even though the shelters have seen a surge in the number of those seeking refuge, there are many who continue to spend nights under the open sky, risking their lives.

People at mercy of the weather An intense cold wave gripped the city and its outskirts. The intense cold weather has had an adverse impact on the everyday lives of the people here. Only a few people could be seen in the markets in the evening, while during the day, people could be seen sitting around bonfires to keep themselves warm. The low temperatures during the day forced people to stay indoors.

Night shelters are operational near Khanda Chowk, Kali Devi Temple and the old bus stand flyover in the city. District officials said these shelters are equipped with the necessary infrastructure required to provide people with a comfortable stay.

An official said, “Of these, two are equipped to manage the rush of the elderly and homeless nearly a month ago. The district administration got them cleaned, revamped them, and also provided extra bedding and other necessary items to make them fit for living.”

The administration urged everyone who is in need to make use of the night shelters, especially during winters. A senior official said, “We have made arrangements for drinking water, and the people may use langar facilities from nearby religious places.”