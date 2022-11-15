Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 14

Amid rising dengue and chikungunya cases, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney has directed the departments concerned to expedite anti-mosquito activities in the district.

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has been asked to ramp up fogging in areas where maximum number of cases have been reported in the city. The DC also directed the MC to issue challans to owners of households where dengue larvae are detected.

The corporation has been directed to create awareness on preventive measures and precautions to be taken to stay safe from both the vector-borne diseases.

The DC directed the Health Department officials to take stock of services available in the district.

Sawhney said she has ordered the medical officers in hotspot areas to identify suspected patients and provide them with immediate medical help.

Stressing upon community participation to help fight these diseases, the DC said, “Cumulative efforts are the need of the hour. Without community participation, we cannot fight these diseases. People with symptoms should get themselves tested.”

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said 31 dengue patients are presently being treated in various hospitals in the district. Of the 31, 20 have been admitted to government hospitals and 11 are being treated in private hospitals.