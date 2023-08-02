Inter-school chess meet held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 1

Annual Inter-School Chess Tournament was conducted at DAV Public School here today. The tournament was held under the aegis of Patiala Sahodya Schools Complex. As many as 100 players from schools of the city and around participated.

The meet was inaugurated with the lighting of the lamp by the Principal Vivek Tiwari. The tournament witnessed some thrilling and intense matches, showcasing the immense talent and dedication of the young chess players.

The results are as follows.

Boys (Under 14): Sarthak Singla of Career Academy, Akansh of DAV Global and Kartik Tuteja of Shivalik Public School were the top three winners respectively.

Boys (Under 19): Bhavraj Singh Soni of Our Lady of Fatima, Gursher Partap Singh of St Peters and Akshaj Singla of Our Lady of Fatima.

Girls (Under 14): Aarohi of DAV Global, Patiala; Dilpreet Kaur of The Millenium School and Vainika of Our Lady of Fatima.

Girls (Under 19): Jhanvi of Our Lady of Fatima, Janvi Kathuria of Aurobindo International and Kimaya of Aurobindo International.

Earlier, the Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament was held at Dayanand Public School, Nabha, in which 29 teams of boys and girls participated.

