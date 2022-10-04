Interactive session on fake news, disinformation held at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala, October 3
Punjabi University, Patiala during an interactive session on “information disorder and democracy” today discussed the importance of credibility of sources and importance of fact checking.
Daljit Ami, Director, EMRC on the campus discussed fake news, misinformation and disinformation. He said it was important that we access news from credible sources of information. “Social media sources of information should be checked for credibility. In fact, many news organisations have set-up offices and infrastructure to fact-check information due to the use of editing software and technology like artificial intelligence to change information.”
