International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 23

An international conference marking the 300th birth anniversary of Waris Shah came to an end at Punjabi University with the staging of a play, “Waris Shah: Sukhan da Waris”, written and directed by Davinder Daman, and a performance by Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal here today. The conference began on Tuesday.

The university organised three academic sessions today. Historian Sumail Singh Sidhu gave the closing lecture and discussed Heer in different contexts.

Students and faculty participated in a poetry recitation programme.

On the occasion, the university organised a book fair and a painting exhibition.