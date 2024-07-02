International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 1

International Doctor’s Day was celebrated at Fatehgarh Sahib District Hospital and various private hospitals in Sirhind town today. Civil Surgeon Dr Davinderjit Kaur honoured Dr Jaspreet Singh Bedi, Dr Onkarveer Singh, Dr Harkesh Kumar, Dr Neeru Sial, Dr Anubir Kaur, Dr Sonika Kaushal, Dr Navdeep Singh, Dr Salina, Dr Harmanpreet Kaur, Dr Kulwinder Kaur, Dr Puneet Devi, Dr Jogita and Dr Sachin for providing excellent health services to residents.

Addressing the doctors, the Civil Surgeon urged them to be friendly with patients and to treat them to the best of their abilities. Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Swapanjit Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sarita, Senior Medical Officer Dr Balkar Singh, and Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurpreet Singh also spoke on the occasion.

