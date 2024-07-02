International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 1
International Doctor’s Day was celebrated at Fatehgarh Sahib District Hospital and various private hospitals in Sirhind town today. Civil Surgeon Dr Davinderjit Kaur honoured Dr Jaspreet Singh Bedi, Dr Onkarveer Singh, Dr Harkesh Kumar, Dr Neeru Sial, Dr Anubir Kaur, Dr Sonika Kaushal, Dr Navdeep Singh, Dr Salina, Dr Harmanpreet Kaur, Dr Kulwinder Kaur, Dr Puneet Devi, Dr Jogita and Dr Sachin for providing excellent health services to residents.
Addressing the doctors, the Civil Surgeon urged them to be friendly with patients and to treat them to the best of their abilities. Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Swapanjit Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sarita, Senior Medical Officer Dr Balkar Singh, and Senior Medical Officer Dr Gurpreet Singh also spoke on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...
Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar
The police said the victim and the accused were in a relatio...