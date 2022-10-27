Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, October 26

Residents of Daun Kalan village blocked the Patiala-Rajpura highway in protest after a farmer was killed in an accident on the highway on tuesday night. The protest resulted in a snarl-up, causing major inconvenience to commuters during the day, which was resolved only after the intervention of the district administration and mandi board officials.

The protestors said they had blocked the highway after a resident of the village was killed while on his way to the village at night. “Rachpal Singh was killed while he was returning to his village on a two-wheeler late in the evening,” a villager said.

MLAs express solidarity Former Sanour MLA Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra reached the protest site to express solidarity with the grieved family while MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra’s wife attended Rachpal’s last rites.

They pointed out that a stretch of road between the village and the highway had been left unattended by the officials of the Punjab Mandi Board while they had been carrying out civil work at the site.

Makhan Singh, Rachpal’s relative, said, “The road was dug out by officials of the Punjab Mandi Board but was left abandoned. Iron rods were left protruding out in the open. A number of people have been injured after falling there. Last night, my nephew, who was on a two-wheeler, also fell there and died on the spot.”

Farmers and villagers kept his body on the road and blocked the highway in a protest. As a result, traffic on both sides of the road remained affected for hours till afternoon. Police personnel tried to make alternate arrangements for traffic.

Harpreet Singh Daun Kalan, Sanour block president, Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan, said they demanded compensation and a job for the wife of the deceased from the government. “The protest was lifted after Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ismat Vijay Singh assured a compensation for the family,” he said.

Punjab Mandi Board XEN Darminder Singla said the SDM intervened and provided assurance to the farmers. “It is a matter of a road accident. The administration will look into providing a compensation or a job. The protest was lifted after the SDM intervened. The police will register an FIR.”

While the SDM said the issue was resolved with the intervention of the Punjab Mandi Board XEN. “The matter was resolved upon verbal assurance. We will forward a file for providing relief to the family in case of accidental death,” she said.