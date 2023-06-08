ITI employees stage protest over demands

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 7

The ITI Employees Association protested against the non-implementation of their demands accepted by the government.

Addressing the protest, Jasbir Singh and others said even after the completion of the probationary period of assistant linemen, they were not being paid full salary. He said some agreements were made in the meeting of the Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch on May 19, but they have not been implemented yet.

Regularisation of their services and removal of anomalies from the pay band were among the demands made by them.

He said to mark their protest against the non-implementation of their demands, a hunger strike will be held from June 7 to 20, work-to-rule will be held from June 13 to 23, and a protest will be held outside the residence of the Power Minister on June 24.