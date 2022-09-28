Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 27

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University here is offering 100 per cent exemption on tuition fee and security charges to government schoolteachers in the state for all its programmes.

The announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Karamjeet Singh, during a special lecture hosted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab. The lecture was attended by 1.5 lakh government schoolteachers from across the state. He said, “This special initiative is meant to provide avenues of life-long learning to schoolteachers to ensure their career growth and allow them to acquire new age skills. It will enable them to participate effectively in the contemporary dynamic knowledge society.”

He said the university was providing a special educational package for government schoolteachers by offering 100 per cent exemption on tuition fee and security charges for all its postgraduate, under-graduate, diploma and certificate programmes. “The state department of school education consists of three cadres — primary, master and lecturer, who can be promoted to the next level provided they earn a graduate degree or a postgraduate degree as applicable. The university also offers a wide variety of skill-based certificate and diploma courses,” he said.