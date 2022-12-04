Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Tribune News Service

Patiala, 3 December

Jai Inder Kaur, who had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with her father, former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, and brother, was today appointed the party’s state vice-president.

In a statement, Jai Inder Kaur said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and state president Ashwani Sharma for having faith in me.”

She further said, “I’m eternally honoured by the confidence shown in me by the party and assure them that I will work hard for the betterment of the party and our beloved state. I will do my absolute best to do justice to the new responsibilities given to me.”