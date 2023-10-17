Jaikhar plant to produce 15-MT natural gas daily

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 16

In an initiative to turn waste into wealth, the Patiala Agriculture and Natural Gas Corporation is set to produce 15 metric tonne (MT) of natural gas daily by processing 100 MT of stubble. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni inspected the final preparations at the Agriculture and Natural Gas Corporation plant in Jaikhar.

She mentioned that this plant would start operations within the coming months and would be capable of producing clean and green gas from stubble, addressing the issue of stubble burning in the area. The gas produced by this plant will be supplied to companies like Indian Oil, Torrent, and others.

The DC urged the farmers to avoid burning stubble to protect the environment and the health of future generations, as the poisonous smoke may cause serious health issues for many people.

She also mentioned that the district administration has made arrangements for the purchase of straw and that specialised machinery is employed for stubble management. She stated that satellite surveillance would be used for monitoring the fields where field fires are being reported, and action would be taken as per regulations against farmers who violated the rules.

During the visit, Ramesh Sharma, the fuel manager of the Agriculture and Natural Gas Corporation here, and in-charge Jagtar Singh provided information about the plant. Chief Agriculture Officer Gurnam Singh, Agricultural Extension Officer Ravinder Pal Singh Chatha, and other officials were also present at the occasion.

#Agriculture