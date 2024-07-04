Jail inmate booked for making extortion calls in MLA’s name

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 3

The police have registered a case against Balinder Pal Singh, who is lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail for making extortion calls in the name of Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh Garry Warring. The case has been registered based on the statement by the MLA’s PA, Devinder Kumar, under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the BNS.

Mandi Gobindgarh SHO Arshdeep Sharma said in his complaint to the police Devinder that Amit Saini, an industrialist, approached him about a call he got, and the caller presented himself as the Amloh MLA. He said the caller directed him to deposit the money at a prison ID number. Amit reached out to Devinder, and they lodged a complaint with the police.

