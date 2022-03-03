Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 2

Showing ‘generosity’ towards Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is logged in the Patiala Central Jail, the Punjab Government has allowed excess meetings in a week. So far, 12 SAD leaders have met Majithia in four meetings over the past six days.

As per rules, an undertrial is allowed to meet a family member twice a week, while a convict is allowed only once a week. The local jail authorities have passed the buck to the higher-ups for the permission.

Majithia, who is Harsimrat Kaur’s brother, was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before a Mohali court in connection with a drugs case. The court had rejected his bail plea on February 25. The Supreme Court had recently directed the Punjab Police to not arrest the former Punjab minister till February 23 in a drugs case so he can undertake electioneering in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Harinder Pal Chandumajra and former Member of Parliament Prem Singh Chandumajra today met Bikram Singh Majithia. Batala SAD MLA Lakhbir Singh also met Majithia.

Yesterday, SAD president Sukhbir Badal and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had met Majithia on his birthday. Former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, ex-minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, party spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema and senior vice-president Maheshinder Singh Grewal met Majithia on February 28.

The Patiala Central Jail Superintendent, Shivraj Singh, said that an undertrial was allowed to meet family member or anyone else twice a week. He said, “The rule allows undertrial to have two meetings. However, discretion to allow excess meetings is with jail superintendent only.”