Javed Akhtar lauds farmers' movement

Patiala, September 20
Film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar today said there was a sense of fear among celebrities. He was at Punjabi University here to participate in a convention. He said the farmers’ movement against the now repealed three agriculture laws was historic.
Akhtar cited American actress Meryl Streep’s 2017 Golden Globe acceptance speech where she slammed then US President Donald Trump. He said, “She could criticise Trump because she knew that the next day officials of the Enforcement Directorate, CBI or the Income Tax Department won’t raid her house. If you give this guarantee to all celebrities, I feel they will start speaking up.”
He said, “A film will definitely be made on the farmers’ agitation.”
