JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

Vigilance sleuths here have nabbed a junior engineer while taking a bribe from a resident of Nabha.

A senior official at the Vigilance Bureau said a team from the same had nabbed Ajay Kumar, JE Nagar Council, Nabha, when he was collecting Rs 50,000 from Jagdeep Singh, son of Harchand Singh, a resident of Nabha. He said the resident had complained to the Vigilance Bureau, after which the bureau officials laid a trap and nabbed the government official while he was accepting the bribe.

Officials said the JE had demanded the money from the man for clearing his Change of Land Use (CLU) application regarding his shop in Nabha.