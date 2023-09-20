JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Patiala, September 19
Vigilance sleuths here have nabbed a junior engineer while taking a bribe from a resident of Nabha.
A senior official at the Vigilance Bureau said a team from the same had nabbed Ajay Kumar, JE Nagar Council, Nabha, when he was collecting Rs 50,000 from Jagdeep Singh, son of Harchand Singh, a resident of Nabha. He said the resident had complained to the Vigilance Bureau, after which the bureau officials laid a trap and nabbed the government official while he was accepting the bribe.
Officials said the JE had demanded the money from the man for clearing his Change of Land Use (CLU) application regarding his shop in Nabha.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe