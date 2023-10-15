Jouramajra leads rally against drug menace, pupils take pledge

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 14

To make Punjab drug-free, the civil and police administrations here organised a rally, “Drug-free Punjab”, today. Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Minister of Information and Public Relations, along with MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, ADGP Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Varun Sharma led the rally that started at the Polo Ground.

During this event, Jouramajra conveyed CM Bhagwant Mann’s opinion against drug use, emphasising that action will be taken against those who support drug traffickers or facilitate bail for those involved in the drug trade. He affirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the state’s youth from drugs and vowed that “individuals linked to political figures who support drug traffickers” will not be spared.

Chhina underlined the importance of community support for the police. He said Punjab, a land of Gurus, “pirs”, and warriors, would not be allowed to become a hub of the drug trade.

Sawhney pledged to expand the anti-drug awareness campaign initiated by the district administration. The aim is to prevent young people from falling victim to drugs due to peer pressure, she said. She encouraged those seeking help to overcome drug addiction to contact the 24-hour ‘Sahiyogi Helpline’ at 0175-2213385, established at the Saket Drug De-addiction Centre.

The SSP affirmed the commitment of the police to disrupt the drug supply chain. The rally witnessed participation by students and residents. They covered a distance of 6 km on foot and collectively pledged against using drugs.

#Chetan Singh Jouramajra #drug menace