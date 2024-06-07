Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 6

The family of a city-based journalist demanded a government job and adequate compensation from the ruling dispensation following the tragic death of Avinash Kamboj, who worked as a stringer with the ANI, a news agency.

Kamboj died on Wednesday night after an electricity pole uprooted by strong winds fell on him while he was on his way back home. “He had gone to a spot to cover a news and was returning home when the pole fell on his head, severely injuring him. He was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries,” said relatives of the deceased.

His family today met local leaders and officers and demanded adequate compensation and a government job for one of his kin as he was the sole earning member. The body of the deceased was cremated on Thursday evening.

