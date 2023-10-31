Judge visits jails, tells staff to resolve inmates’ issues

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 30

District and Sessions Judge Rupinderjit Chahal inspected the Central Jail here, New District Jail, Nabha, and Open Air Jail, Nabha, along with Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Manni Arora.

During the visit to various prisons, Chahal interacted with the jail inmates and listen to their grievances. The jail superintendent, other officers, and staff of the jails were instructed to ensure timely redressal of the problems of jail inmates.

Chahal inaugurated a skill development room at New District Jail, Nabha. She said that professional courses, including those for beauticians, computer courses, phulkari, and stitching, among others, have been started on the jail premises. She added that meditation camps and medical camps for jail inmates are also organised at the jails in the district. She distributed certificates to jail inmates who have completed the course of beautician at the Central Jail here.

Officials concerned conducted a legal awareness programme with the jail inmates of Central Jail, where they were sensitised about the bad effects of drug addiction.