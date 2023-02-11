Jump in patient inflow: DC

Patiala, February 10
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today said number of individuals seeking treatment at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district has doubled after the introduction of Aam Aadmi Clinics.
The DC took stock of the health services being provided to the visitors.
She said residents are benefitting from the 40 new Aam Aadmi Clinics that have been opened in the district.
Before the opening of the Aam Aadmi Clinics, the OPDs at the PHCs received an average 600 patients a day. “But since January 27, the number of patients visiting the OPDs has only doubled and reached 1,329 per day,” the DC said.
She also took stock of the situation of the de-addiction centres, TB control programme, mobile medical units and other services. She said all expecting mothers should be diagnosed on time while health services should also be provided to poor and needy.
