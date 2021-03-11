Kabaddi player attacked in Sanour

Patiala, August 21
A 23-year-old kabaddi player was reportedly attacked after the match on Saturday night.
The incident took place during a tournament, which was being held at Nain Kalan village in the Sanour block, of Patiala district.
The player has been identified as Mardan Singh of Dedhna village in Patiala.
The injured player was rushed to the Government Rajindra Hospital.
A case against unidentified persons has been registered in this connection.
