Kataruchak visits Rajpura market

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 1

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak visited the grain market in Rajpura as paddy procurement officially started in Punjab today. The minister said every single grain of paddy would be procured and adequate arrangements had been made to ensure that no farmer faced any hassle in markets.

The minister assured the farmers that they would be paid for the paddy procured within 24 hours. During the procurement season, which would continue till November 30, all agencies would procure paddy with a target of 184.45 lakh metric tonne in the state.

Kataruchak said a milling policy was in place for the millers of the state. The police had stepped up vigil and no paddy would be allowed to be brought to Punjab from other states. “The police have been asked to keep vigil at all entry routes to the state and register cases against anyone bringing paddy to Punjab from other states. We will buy paddy from our farmers,” he said.

Appealing to farmers against stubble burning, the Cabinet Minister said smoke engulfing fields not only harmed the environment but also caused problems for everyone in the state. “We have made adequate arrangements for farmers,” he said.

Grievance redressal committees have been formed mandi-wise with control rooms for facilitating farmers. “This ensure on-the-spot redressal of any issue. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has also set up a control room at the headquarters level to make sure that no farmer faces any hurdle in selling his produce,” said the minister.