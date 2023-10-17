Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Fatehgarh Sahib. October 16
A 21-year-old girl student died after she slipped off while alighting from a train today at Fatehgarh Sahib Railway Station. A resident of Kerala, Anakha TS was pursuing Masters in Food Technology at Mata Gujri College here. She got stuck between the platform and the coach and died on the spot of head injury.
Her parents have been informed and are on their way.
Her body has been kept in the Civil Hospital’s mortuary. The platform at railway station is very low and the train halts there only for a minute.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...