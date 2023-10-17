Kerala student killed in mishap at railway station

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib. October 16

A 21-year-old girl student died after she slipped off while alighting from a train today at Fatehgarh Sahib Railway Station. A resident of Kerala, Anakha TS was pursuing Masters in Food Technology at Mata Gujri College here. She got stuck between the platform and the coach and died on the spot of head injury.

Her parents have been informed and are on their way.

Her body has been kept in the Civil Hospital’s mortuary. The platform at railway station is very low and the train halts there only for a minute.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Kerala