Khalsa College holds lecture on placement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 30

Geography and Environmental Sciences Department of Khalsa College Patiala has conducted a lecture on career counseling and placement for its 190 students.

Keynote speaker was Nishu Joshi, assistant professor, Department of Energy and Environment, Thapar Institute, who explained the importance of geography in various fields and its direct or indirect use of artificial intelligence. Geography Department head Dr Gorakh Singh Teja thanked the guests.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment