Khalsa College holds lecture on placement

Patiala, April 30
Geography and Environmental Sciences Department of Khalsa College Patiala has conducted a lecture on career counseling and placement for its 190 students.
Keynote speaker was Nishu Joshi, assistant professor, Department of Energy and Environment, Thapar Institute, who explained the importance of geography in various fields and its direct or indirect use of artificial intelligence. Geography Department head Dr Gorakh Singh Teja thanked the guests.
