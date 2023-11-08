Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

In the Punjabi University four-day zonal youth festival held at Punjab College of Education, Bahadurgarh, Khalsa College secured the overall champion trophy. The college created history by winning the trophy with 167 marks based on the overall results on the final day.

About 50 colleges participated in 56 different categories, of which Khalsa College secured positions in the following 41 categories: Group Song-First, Group Shabad-First, Nala Bunai-First, Embroidery-First, Pakhi-First, Croatia-First, Chiku-First, Pidhi-First, Western Group Song-First, Street Play-First, Cartooning-First, Folk Orchestra-First, Folk Instrument-First, Percussion-First, Traditional Folk Song-First, War Singing-First, Kwishri-First, Rassa Bunai-Second, Khiddo-Second, Dolls Patole-Second, Paranda Bunai-Second, Basket Making-Second, Geet Ghazal-Second, Western Instrument-Second, Installation-Second, Collage Making-Second, Poetry-Second, and Mimicry-Second Classical Dance-Second, Non-Percussion-Second, Kali-Second, Giddha-Second, Skit-Third, Classical Vocal-Third, Rangoli-Third, Clay Modelling-Third, Poster Making-Third, Sammi-Third, Bhand-Third, Folk Song-Third, and Dress Exhibition-Third. Apart from this, Khalsa College Patiala also succeeded in winning the overall trophy in the field of music.

