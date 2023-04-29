Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 28

Khalsa Fateh March being taken out from Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib in New Delhi to Akal Takht Sahib, Amritsar, to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia, the great Sikh General, was accorded warm reception at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib today.

Hundreds of devotees led by junior vice-president of SGPC Avtar Singh Ria and SAD(B) leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema welcomed the march. It then proceeded to Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib.

Addressing the gathering, Ria said Ramgarhiya was a great Sikh general and scholar, who united people of all religions and urged them to follow the footsteps and teachings of Maharaja Sahib to build a healthy society. He said Ramgarhiya was a brave warrior who built the Ramanavami Fort, unfurled a ‘kesari’ flag on the Red Fort at Delhi and established the Sikh state.

The Panj Piaras (five beloved ones) leading the march were honored on the occasion.