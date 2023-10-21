Khedan Watan Punjab Dian: Patiala eves lift fencing title

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 20
Patiala district won the state-level fencing championship in girls category during the Khedan Watan Punjab Dian. Fatehgarh Sahib stood the runner-up.
Over 1,000 players from across the state participated in the competitions held at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College here.
District Sports Officer Kuldeep Chugh said in the U-14 foil team, Patiala eves won the first position followed by Fatehgarh Sahib, and Tarn Taran and Mansa districts. In U-14 IPP team, Patiala stood first followed by Amritsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarn Taran districts.
