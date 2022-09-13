 ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala : The Tribune India

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala

Participants during the inauguration of district-level ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in Patiala. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 12

The district-level games, “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan”, were inaugurated by Punjab Health and Medical Education Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Monday at Raja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex.

Addressing the gathering at the sports complex, Health Minster Jouramajra said the idea behind organising “Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan” was to identify hidden talents and thereafter nurture that talent to become the elite sportspersons.

He said, “The AAP government will make Punjab number one state in sports. The state has produced great sportspersons for the country in the past.”

The Health Minister informed that around 10,000 players would participate in 22 sports in the district-level games, which would be held from September 12 to 22.

In the meantime, the health minister – along with Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Dr Balbir Singh and Ajitpal Singh Kohli – participated in the 100-metre event.

Former international kabaddi player and AAP MLA Gurlal Ghanaur and Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney also dashed to the finish line.

