Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling League concludes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Khelo India Women’s Track Cycling League concluded at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) here today. It was a joint venture of the Cycling Federation of India, Union Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India.

The event saw a display of talent, determination, and sporting excellence.

Harshita Jakhar, representing Patiala, secured four gold medals and a silver medal in the sub-junior category.

Senior Executive Director of NSNIS Colonel RS Bishnoi said, “We are immensely proud of the athletes who participated in the women’s track cycling event. Their dedication and hard work have been truly inspiring.”

Col Bishnoi also announced that 13 National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Patiala athletes would participate in the upcoming Asian Games trials, scheduled to be held on May 12 at the IG Stadium in New Delhi. He added, “We are excited about the upcoming Asian Games trials and have high hopes for our athletes.”

The league was inaugurated by General Secretary of Asian Cycling Confederation Onkar Singh, General Secretary of Cycling Federation of India Maninderpal Singh, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awardee Jagdeep Singh Kahlon and Neeraj Tanwar, League Coordinator, Cycling Federation of India, on Wednesday.

J Shrimathi (Tamil Nadu) won the gold medal in the 500m individual time trial (junior category), Divina Joy (Kerala) won the silver medal and Pushpa Kumari (Patiala) the bronze medal.

Harshita Jakhar (NIS Patiala) bagged the gold in the 500m individual time trial (sub-junior category), Sarita Kumari (NIS Patiala) won the silver medal and Dhanyada JP (Tamil Nadu) won the bronze.