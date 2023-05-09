Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

Students of Government Middle School, Kheri Gujran, bagged four medals in the district-level kickboxing tournament. The competitions were organised by the District Kickboxing Association at Government Multipurpose Senior Secondary School, Patiala.

In the 28-kg category, Kanika and Gurnoor won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, while Harneet Kaur bagged the bronze in the 37-kg category. In the 22-kg category, Aaditya won the bronze medal.