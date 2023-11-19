Kho Kho meet winners feted

Patiala, November 18
Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra honoured the winners of the U-14 Kho Kho events of the 67th Punjab State Inter-District School Games at Public College Samana.
As many as 276 athletes from 23 districts participated in the games.
