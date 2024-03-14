Kidney Day: Docs create awareness

Patiala, March 13
Ahead of World Kidney Day, which falls on March 14, experts have urged the local resident welfare associations to create awareness about the importance of kidney transplant and how it can lead to a better living.
How to keep kidneys healthy
- Drink 2.5 litres of water daily
- Do not exceed 2 grams of sodium intake daily
- Do not reheat cooking oil
- Consumption of cooking oil should not exceed half a litre per person in a month
Dr Nitin Kumar, Consultant, Nephrology, Transplant and Physician, said kidney removed liquid waste from our body and maintained the liquid balance. In patients with critical kidney disease, kidney failure affected the entire body. If the ailment is not identified and treated in time, it can lead to serious health problems, he said, adding that every year millions of people in India suffer from serious kidney disease.
Dr Yogesh Garg, Consultant Urology and Transplant Surgeon, said it was necessary to take extra care of kidneys in old age. Your BP should be in control and taking pain killers, etc, without a doctor’s consultation can lead to an end stage kidney disease. Such patients need regular dialysis or kidney transplant.
