Kids, elderly advised to stay indoor in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

The district Health Department has issued an advisory in view of the winter season and cold wave. The department has directed people, especially children and the aged, to avoid going outdoors during early mornings and later evenings.

Civil Surgeon Dr Dalbir Kaur issued a notification stating that the cold wave can affect children and the aged. She said, “People suffering from heart related problems and the aged should avoid going out during cold winter days.”

She said children can fall prey to pneumonia and diarrhoea in the winters. “Parents should ensure that children wear warm clothes and keep themselves covered at all times,” she said.

According to doctors, people with chest conditions should avoid going outdoors and should prefer hot beverages such as soup, tea and coffee, to keep their body temperature normal. The department directed the hospitals to ensure availability of medicines and help for the residents.

The Education Department today changed school timings. The government, government-aided and private primary schools would now function from 10 am to 3 pm. The middle, high and senior secondary schools have been directed to function from 10 am to 4 pm. The changes will be applicable from December 21 to January 21, 2023.