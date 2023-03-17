Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 16

Hundreds of farmers participated in the Kisan Mela, held under the aegis of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Rauni, today. The theme of the mela, “Aao kheti kharch kataiyey, vaadu paani, khaad na paiye”, underlining the need to cut down farm expenses by making judicious use of water and fertilisers.

The mela, termed a “gyan te vigyan mela” (knowledge and science fair) by the PAU Vice-Chancellor, saw a mammoth gathering of farmers, farm women and rural youth. The people made a beeline for purchasing university approved seeds and other products, apart from purchasing farm literature, authored by PAU scientists.

Chief guest Dr Balbir Singh, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, congratulated Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of PAU, for his team’s sheer commitment in extending knowledge and information to the farmers.

Addressing the farmers as kudrati vigyani and the scientists as akhar vigyani, the minister said the time was ripe for a massive upheaval and progress in Punjab.

He urged the farmers to visit the incubation centre, field demonstrations and agro-industrial exhibitions.

Balbir appealed to the PAU authorities to set up nurseries in schools where youngsters would learn about vegetables, fruits and flowers from an early age, therefore, kindling an interest in them towards farming and horticulture in particular.

Gosal made a call for making agriculture salubrious, ecologically and economically, underpinning agricultural sustainability.