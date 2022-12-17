KP Singh elected new DBA chief

Patiala, December 16
Voting for the election of the executive body of the District Bar Association was held here today. Around 1,489 advocates cast their votes to elect six office-bearers and 10 executive members.
KP Singh was elected president. He defeated his contender by a margin of 24 votes. Amanpreet Singh Virk became the vice-president, Sachin Sharma became the secretary, Babandeep Singh Kharoud was elected the new joint secretary and Amandeep Kaur became the librarian.
The result for the post of cashier could not be announced due to a lack of agreement. The votes have been sealed to be reviewed on Saturday.
