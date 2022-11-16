Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

Patiala, November 15
The Municipal Corporation (MC) today issued a challan to the office of Water Supply & Sanitation Department over detection of dengue larvae on its premises.
An MC team visited the office, where it found dengue larvae in a container.
MC Joint Commissioner Jeevan Jot Kaur said the corporation team issued 16 such challans at various sites in the city.
The joint commissioner said people still lack awareness regarding the spread of dengue larvae. She said the MC is carrying out fogging at various places in the city.
