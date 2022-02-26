Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28

Patiala, February 25
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) has decided to resume physical classes from February 28 after being closed for a long time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Vice-Chancellor Prof GS Bajpai encouraged the students to imbibe the fundamentals of law and its functioning for excellence. He said, “Students should resist distractions, chart a roadmap for successful career, take good care of physical and mental well-being and also make a good use of the university campus library which has a rich collection of books.”
