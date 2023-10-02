Law varsity staff, students hold ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’ in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 1

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, volunteers of the RGNUL Legal Aid Clinic and NCC cadets, along with the staff members of the university, carried out ‘Shramdaan for Swachhata’. Dr Abhinandan Bassi, Coordinator of the Legal Aid Clinic, along with the volunteers, carried out a cleanliness drive to clear the surroundings in many villages of plastic.

The volunteers and cadets cleaned streets, parks, and public places and actively participated in the removal of litter, plastic waste, and other debris. Dr Sidharth Dahiya, deputy registrar, RGNUL, Punjab; Dr Abhinandan Bassi, coordinator of the Legal Aid Clinic; and Dr. Arjun, NCC coordinator, also participated in the cleaning drive.

Dr Bassi said, “This initiative aligns with the larger goal of making India a ‘Swachh Bharat’ (clean India). The plastic waste collected from the vicinity will be utilised in creating ecobricks by the volunteers.”

Under this drive, the surrounding slum areas of nearby villages Jassowal and Sidhuwal were also cleaned by the volunteers of the law university’s Legal Aid Clinic. Multiple activities like cleanliness drives, health and hygiene talks and raising awareness against single-use plastic, among others were carried out with enthusiasm by the volunteers, NCC cadets and the university staffers under the banner of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’.

