Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with arms, ammunition in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 19

The Patiala police have arrested a wanted gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with two 32 bore pistols. The arrested has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Goldy Shergill, a resident of Humbra village in Banur, now residing in Rajpura.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said a team led by SP investigation Harbir Singh Atwal, DSP Detective Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa and CIA Patiala incharge Shaminder Singh nabbed the accused from the Devigarh-Patiala road. He was on the run for the last three years.

SSP said Gurwinder Singh is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is also a close associate of Deepak Tinu, Deepak Banur and Sampat Nehra. “As many as seven cases of attempt to murder, cases under the Arms Act have been registered against him in Rajpura, Banur, Mohali and Panchkula. He was lodged in a number of jails in Patiala, Ropar and Ambala. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 4 cases. He went to Dubai and Serbia during the past months, but had to return to India over issues with his passport,” the SSP said.

Varun Sharma said Gurwinder was also involved in gang-war firing on the house ofBhupinder Singh alias Bhupi Rana, who is the main member of the Bambiha gang at Jodhpur village in Mohali in May 2019.

He said the police will present him in a court and will seek a police remand to investigate the case further.

#Lawrence Bishnoi #Mohali #Panchkula #Punjab gangsters #Rajpura