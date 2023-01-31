Learn other languages, don't forget mother tongue: Bains

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

Punjab Higher Education and Languages Minister Harjot Singh Bains emphasised the use of modern means of communication for promotion and dissemination of Punjabi language.

He said the Languages Department would launch a studio and a YouTube channel to spread its works.

Bains was the chief guest at a kavi darbar organised by the department as part of the Patiala Heritage Festival. Panjab Kala Parishad chairman Padma Shri Surjit Patar presided over the event in presence of Padma Shri Dr Ratan Singh Jaggi and Darshan Buttar, a poet. Punjabi, Hindi and Puadhi poets participated in the event.

The minister said countries that respect their mother tongue always progressed. He said, “We must learn other languages too, but should not forget our mother tongue.”

Referring to the CM’s orders for using Punjabi language on all boards in the state by February 21, Bains said the state government was working diligently to give due respect to the language.