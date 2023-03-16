Lecture held on Sikh-Rajput ties at Pbi varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 15

Maharana Pratap Chair, Punjabi University, organised a lecture on ‘Exploring the roots of Sikh-Rajput relations’ on its campus on Wednesday.

The keynote speaker of the lecture was Professor Balwant Singh Dhillon, former director, Centre on Studies in Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Quoting sources form Rajasthan, Professor Dhillon highlighted the significance and the important phases of relations between the Sikhs and the Rajputs, and enumerated on the immediate impact of these relations on society, polity and economy of the period.

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind presided over the lecture. Jaspal Kaur Dhanju, former professor in-charge of the chair, was also present on the occasion.