Lecture marks Hindi Diwas

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 14

Multani Mal Modi College organised a special lecture on the topic, ‘Hindi Literature: Modern Perspective’, to mark Hindi Diwas.

The main speaker was Ravidutt Kaushik, former professor, Department of Hindi, Punjabi University, Patiala. Kaushik said Hindi language was passing through many challenges and problems.

Remembering the contribution of the language in the Indian freedom struggle, he elaborated on the emotional and psychological bond created by Hindi among Indians. Kaushik discussed various career options in Hindi language.