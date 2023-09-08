Lecture on joint disorders held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 7

On the eve of World Physiotherapy Day, Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University held a lecture and poster presentation competition on ‘Rheumatological Joint Disorders’ here today.

Nagma Bansal, rheumatologist at Manipal Hospital, Patiala, was the resource person for the lecture. Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Prit Pal Singh and Dean Academic Affairs Dr Sukhwinder Singh Billing presided over the event.

