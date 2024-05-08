Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Pbi University

Patiala, May 7
A lecture on “General Election 2024: Issues and Concerns” was held at the Department of Political Science, Punjabi University, today.
Dr Jagroop Singh Sekhon, a retired professor of political science, was the main speaker.
Dr Paramjit Kaur Gill said mass issues such as poverty, inflation, unemployment, etc were missing in these elections. These had been replaced by elite issues, including security, foreign policy, trade, etc.
Emphasising the relationship between the Centre and the states, Dr Sekhon said that there was a need to redefine this relationship in India. It is necessary to give more powers and financial resources to the states so that they can develop abundantly, he added.
