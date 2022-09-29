Lecture on World Environment Health Day organised

Patiala, September 28
Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University organised a lecture in view of World Environment Health Day here on the campus on Wednesday. Aditya Kishore, Medical Officer, Professor Gursewak Singh Government College of Physical Education delivered a lecture and discussed the need to strengthen the approach of humanity and environmental health.
Manpreet Mehnaaz, Assistant Professor, later delivered a speech on the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and discussed the symbolism attached to the image of the martyr. The gathering discussed Bhagat Singh’s writings and literary works.
