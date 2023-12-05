Legal awareness event for women organised

Patiala, December 4

“Vidhan Se Samadhan”, a legal awareness programme for women, was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Bahadurgarh, here by the District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the Panchayat Department and the school administration.

Anganwari workers, sarpanches, panches and school staff attended the programme. They were sensitised to the concept of “Equal Pay for Equal Work” for women under the Indian Constitution, The Factories Act, 1948, and the concept of human trafficking and free legal aid by Ravinder Kaur Jassar, panel advocate. The audience was also made aware about offences against women such as acid attack, rape, abduction, sexual assault of any kind under the IPC and provisions regarding cruelty and dowry harassment under IPC etc.

A needy person, who wants free legal aid, can contact the front office at ADR Centre, District Courts complex, here personally or at phone number 0175-2306500, said Manni Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala.