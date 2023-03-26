Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 25
Parneet Shergill, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Licensing Authority, has cancelled the licence of Gateway Visa Consultant, Sirhind, under Section 6(1)(e) of the Punjab Human Trafficking Prevention Act-2012.
The DC said Navjit Singh, owner of the immigration consultancy firm, was issued license for the firm in 2016, which was valid till 2021. After its expiration, a notice to apply for the renewal of licence was to Navjit Singh in December last year. He was asked to apply for the renewal within one month of the issuance of notice. Even after three months, no response was received, so the firm’s licence was cancelled.
