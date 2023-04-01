Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

Patiala, March 31
Light rainfall early morning today threatened further damage to the wheat crop ready for harvesting. The district recorded 8 mm of rainfall today. Farmers said the light drizzle did not have much effect on their crops, but a downpour could worsen the situation.
Carry out girdawari at the earliest
The wheat grain is expected to be light in colour with comparatively low quality. The government should carry out girdawari as soon as possible to provide a much-needed respite to the farmers. A farmer
The farmers have already been awaiting girdawari in the district.
The region, which recorded a maximum temperature of 21.1°C, had received short spells of rain on Thursday night as well.
Meanwhile, DC Sakshi Sawhney today directed officials of the Revenue Department to complete the survey of the damage caused to wheat crop by April 7. She said the reports regarding crop damage caused due to rain, hail and strong winds should be submitted at the earliest.
